Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,290 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 489% compared to the typical daily volume of 389 call options.

DK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth $2,401,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DK opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98. Delek US has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Delek US will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

