EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Short Interest Update

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 34,900.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVAHF opened at $0.05 on Friday. EGF Theramed Health has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07.

EGF Theramed Health Company Profile

EGF Theramed Health Corp., a consumer technology company, develops technologies, products, and diagnostic tools for personalized medical care. It engages in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems; and extraction and purification of botanical extracts and creation of extract formulations, as well as development of medical monitoring device technologies.

