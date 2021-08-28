Alwyn Dawkins Sells 1,700 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.71, for a total transaction of $518,007.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,577.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gartner alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16.

IT opened at $307.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $312.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.98.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Gartner by 70,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,840 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,631,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1,751.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after acquiring an additional 251,656 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 435.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after acquiring an additional 218,864 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.