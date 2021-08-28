Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

REYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.21. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,965.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

