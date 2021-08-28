Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.
Curis stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.54. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $765.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.89.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 1,916.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 213,201 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth $15,896,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.
About Curis
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
