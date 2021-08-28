Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Curis stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.54. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $765.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.89.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 1,916.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 213,201 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth $15,896,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

