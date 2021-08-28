Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Short Interest Up 10,100.0% in August

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 10,100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Separately, DBS Vickers raised shares of Towngas China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

OTCMKTS TGASF opened at $0.73 on Friday. Towngas China has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67.

Towngas China Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of piped gas; construction of gas pipelines; operation of city gas pipeline network; operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations; and sale of gas household appliances.

