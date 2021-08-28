Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.66 and last traded at $29.41. 18,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 346,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $897,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 808,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,198,674.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $905,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,857.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,411 shares of company stock worth $5,256,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,208 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,191,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,038,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,655,000 after acquiring an additional 41,327 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,463,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after acquiring an additional 61,803 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88,029 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

