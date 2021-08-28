Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.30

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.27 ($0.02), with a volume of 4382645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Challenger Energy Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £10.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.12.

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Caribbean and South America. The company was formerly known as Bahamas Petroleum Company plc and changed its name to Challenger Energy Group PLC in May 2021. Challenger Energy Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.