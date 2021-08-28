Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,569.62

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,569.62 and last traded at $1,569.62, with a volume of 930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,560.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,466.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 38.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.