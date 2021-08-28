LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Price Down 6.3%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)’s stock price traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.16 and last traded at $27.16. 23,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,482,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,557 shares of company stock valued at $236,440. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 55,532 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $10,817,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

