Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading Down 5.7%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $20.30. 2,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 277,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $777.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $693,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,502 shares of company stock worth $2,211,512. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 83.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

