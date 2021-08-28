Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 690 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.