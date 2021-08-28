Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $702,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,293,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $4,329,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $279,569.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 1,776 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $34,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,932 shares of company stock worth $1,120,369 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

