Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

KAI opened at $206.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. On average, analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,917 shares of company stock valued at $730,125. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

