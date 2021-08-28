Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at Truist

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target upped by Truist from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PANW. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $463.69.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $461.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.81. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $463.43.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,840,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,147 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

