Wedbush Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $150.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $138.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.