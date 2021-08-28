Wedbush Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $150.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.
DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.
DKS opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $138.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.96.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
