Morgan Stanley Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $145.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DKS. Argus lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

NYSE DKS opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $138.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

