Morgan Stanley Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $145.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DKS. Argus lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.
NYSE DKS opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $138.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
