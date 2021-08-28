William F. Feehery Sells 75,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $2,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,138,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,179,881.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:CERT opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.59. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.
Certara Company Profile
Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.
