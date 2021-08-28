William F. Feehery Sells 75,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $2,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,138,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,179,881.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.59. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Certara by 6,519.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 411,924 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Certara by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,006,000 after purchasing an additional 259,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Certara by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

