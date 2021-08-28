Ricardo Cardenas Sells 5,326 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $798,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ricardo Cardenas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30.

On Monday, July 12th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 4,936 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $740,498.72.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,716 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $857,457.16.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16.

DRI stock opened at $153.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.91 and a 1 year high of $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

