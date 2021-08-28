Insider Buying: Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Insider Purchases 3,055 Shares of Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) insider Dig Howitt purchased 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$241.55 ($172.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$737,935.25 ($527,096.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.20.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 17th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Cochlear’s payout ratio is -111.42%.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

