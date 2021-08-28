Insider Selling: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Sells $615,000.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $70,592.80.

Shares of RILY opened at $67.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.34. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

