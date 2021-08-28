Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.40). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million.

CSSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of CSSE opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $383.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $99,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,531. Corporate insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

