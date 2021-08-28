Short Interest in Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Decreases By 76.1%

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the July 29th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland BioLabs by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 25,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland BioLabs by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland BioLabs by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBLI opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37. Cleveland BioLabs has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

Cytocom, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule immunotherapies. Its product applies to autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases and cancers. The company was founded by Andrei V. Gudkov and Yakov Kogan on June 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.

