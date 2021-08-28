Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upgraded Workday from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.36.

Workday stock opened at $269.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

