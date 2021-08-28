New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $23,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 24.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 111.8% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 217,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 33.3% during the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 218,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,608,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FRPT stock opened at $129.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.12 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.47. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $347,138.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 142,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,448.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,946 shares of company stock worth $3,684,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

