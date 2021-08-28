Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 545,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,783 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 21.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 58,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,100 shares of company stock worth $507,952 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

FSK stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

