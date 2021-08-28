Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 345,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,799 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $13,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 197,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Shares of HCM opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 1.10. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $43.94.

HCM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.