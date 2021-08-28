Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAM. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 392,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,444,000 after buying an additional 73,491 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 43,961 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -433.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

