Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 748 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 51.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,439.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,972 shares of company stock worth $836,485. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $179.56 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

