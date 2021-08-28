Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Range Resources stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

