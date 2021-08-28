Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $94.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.87. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a twelve month low of $94.20 and a twelve month high of $97.59.

