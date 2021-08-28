Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $224.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

