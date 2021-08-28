Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,777 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,826,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,097,000 after buying an additional 330,386 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,865,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,410,000 after purchasing an additional 812,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 160,639 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,401,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 963,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 107,783 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $18.07 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.