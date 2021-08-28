Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 93.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $319.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.66. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $221.60 and a 52 week high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

