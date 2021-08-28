Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 16.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

GBCI opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.41. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

