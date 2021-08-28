Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,964 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,631 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PB stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.19. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

