Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 96.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after buying an additional 166,863 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth $7,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $210.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $218.48.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $502,227.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,413.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total transaction of $446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,407.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,700 shares of company stock worth $13,886,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

