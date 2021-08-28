Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $600,000 Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

INGR opened at $88.66 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

