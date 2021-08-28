Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 867 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 546.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPSN stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.92. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

