Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $630.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $530.00 to $630.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $547.95.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $565.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $518.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $4,194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $20,690,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,247,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

