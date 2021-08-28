Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given New C$161.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.23.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM opened at $116.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $72.07 and a 1 year high of $121.11. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.