Short Interest in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Expands By 120.9%

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, an increase of 120.9% from the July 29th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Manning & Napier by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 708,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 184,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 70,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manning & Napier stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 3.12. Manning & Napier has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 30.23%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

