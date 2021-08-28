Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

AESE stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 43,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the period. 2.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.