Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,640 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 70.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,396 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,174,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,776,000 after acquiring an additional 155,963 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 523.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834,739 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,286,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,995,000 after acquiring an additional 251,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,007,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,898,000 after acquiring an additional 399,173 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LBTYK. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
