Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,640 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 70.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,396 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,174,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,776,000 after acquiring an additional 155,963 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 523.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834,739 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,286,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,995,000 after acquiring an additional 251,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,007,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,898,000 after acquiring an additional 399,173 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBTYK. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

