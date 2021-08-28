Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,229 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 8.9% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Trex by 71.5% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 32,289 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Trex by 8.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 279,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,892,000 after buying an additional 22,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Trex by 382.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TREX opened at $110.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.99. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $111.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.