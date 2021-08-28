Arizona State Retirement System Sells 950 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,355,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,073,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,390,000 after purchasing an additional 723,728 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.09. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $68.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $3,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,012,694.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,119,486 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

