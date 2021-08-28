Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Position Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 257.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,311,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,310,000 after acquiring an additional 97,572 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

