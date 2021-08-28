Piper Sandler Boosts FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target to $17.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.12% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

FTCI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.90. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

