Short Interest in Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Expands By 120.0%

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Distell Group stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08. Distell Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

Distell Group Company Profile

Distell Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, market, and distribution of alcoholic beverages and other ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, BLNS, Rest of Africa, Europe, Rest of International, and Corporate. The Rest of International segment includes Asia Pacific, Taiwan, North America, Latin America, and Travel Retail.

