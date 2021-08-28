Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Down to $63.92

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.92, but opened at $61.87. Genesco shares last traded at $61.87, with a volume of 30 shares traded.
GCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $980.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after acquiring an additional 120,284 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 888,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after acquiring an additional 140,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Genesco by 627.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after acquiring an additional 559,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.