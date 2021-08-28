Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Down to $63.92

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.92, but opened at $61.87. Genesco shares last traded at $61.87, with a volume of 30 shares traded.

GCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $980.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.24.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.65) EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after acquiring an additional 120,284 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 888,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after acquiring an additional 140,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Genesco by 627.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after acquiring an additional 559,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

